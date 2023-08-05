Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Garrabrants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of Axos Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

