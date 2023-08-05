Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 5,885 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fortinet Trading Down 25.1 %

Fortinet stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

