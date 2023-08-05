Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $174,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $174,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,790,857 shares in the company, valued at $44,640,090.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $178,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $184,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $387.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Stories

