Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells 5,588 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Monday, July 31st, Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $268,782.80.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,487,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.