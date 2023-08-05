Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Sells 11,939 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

