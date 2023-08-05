Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells 73,704 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $190,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,707,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,272,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

