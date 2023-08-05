Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 18 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,450.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,458.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,500.07.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

