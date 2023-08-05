Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.38%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.