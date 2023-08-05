Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $51.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

