Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 170,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TIPX stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

