Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

