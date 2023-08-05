Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

