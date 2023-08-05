Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.43 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.