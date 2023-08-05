Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 1.6 %

Etsy stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.03%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

