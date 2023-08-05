Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

