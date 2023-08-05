Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 121.3% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 261,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of CPE opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.