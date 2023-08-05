Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,099,969 shares in the company, valued at $58,337,138.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 185,296 shares of company stock worth $5,454,287.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of EMO stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

