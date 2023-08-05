Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 1,823 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica
Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %
Primerica stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average is $181.42. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $218.58.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.