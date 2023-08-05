Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 1,823 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average is $181.42. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $218.58.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.