Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,092 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
