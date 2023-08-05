Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,092 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

