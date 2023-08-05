Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,257 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
BATS:MOAT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
