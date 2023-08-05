Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2,540.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

