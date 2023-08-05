Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $392,000 Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CACI International by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $354.55 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $356.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

