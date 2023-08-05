Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $50.72 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

