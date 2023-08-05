Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.
Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BSX opened at $50.72 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.