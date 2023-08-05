InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.60.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

