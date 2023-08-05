Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIA opened at $6.18 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

