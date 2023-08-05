iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Position Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $48.74.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.