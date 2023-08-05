J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,016 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

