Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,951,000 after acquiring an additional 987,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

Unity Software Price Performance

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 573,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,207,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

