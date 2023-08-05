Jayshree Ullal Sells 13,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $190.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average is $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

