JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

