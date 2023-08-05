Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

