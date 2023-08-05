JMP Securities Raises Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 2.9 %

UPWK stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Upwork by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 449,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 129,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.