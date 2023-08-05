JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.