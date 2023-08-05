John F. Mccool Sells 1,008 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $178,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $179.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

