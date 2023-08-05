Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 69,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $168.32 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $189.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

