Jump Financial LLC Acquires 3,231 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 104.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FRT stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.