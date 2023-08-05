Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,568 ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BIB opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

