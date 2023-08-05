Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,571 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

IBTX opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $110,425. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBTX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

