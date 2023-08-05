Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,710 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. Barclays began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile



RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

