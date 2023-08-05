Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 154.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 535,420 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Erasca by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $11,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at $50,589,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $2.61 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $393.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERAS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

