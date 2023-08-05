Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on PUBM. Raymond James upped their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
