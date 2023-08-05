Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR opened at $7.07 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $230.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $162,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

