Jump Financial LLC Buys 2,060 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 10.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $200.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average is $200.46. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.