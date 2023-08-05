Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Asure Software stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

