Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 184,900 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 184,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,789,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,408 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,361,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 982,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

SVM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.99. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

