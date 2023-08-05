Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,087 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $101.18 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

