Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,658. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have commented on SSTK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

