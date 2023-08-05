Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,154 shares of company stock worth $14,444,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

