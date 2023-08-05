Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

MGNX stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.01. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.65 million. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

