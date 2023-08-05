Jump Financial LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 65,946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,645.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

